Oswego Lions Club Annual Wine and Beer TastingWith Silent Auction Set for American Foundry

OSWEGO, New York – The Oswego Lions Club will hold their 22nd annual Wine and Beer tasting with Silent Auction Friday, March 27 at the American Foundry in Oswego.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., with pre-sale tickets $15 and $20 at the door the night of the event.

Pre-sale tickets are available at Cakes Galore or from any Lions Club member.

Each person will be provided a complimentary wine glass or beer mug at the door.

“The Oswego Lions Club is looking forward to the Wine and Beer tasting with silent auction again this year,” said Becky O’Kane, president of the local chapter of Lions International. “The event has truly become one that the entire community looks forward to each year.”

The annual event will once again showcase many of the area’s finest beer vendors and New York State wineries along with the popular silent auction which includes many donated items from businesses throughout the area.

If a businesses would like to donate a silent auction item there is still time by calling Karen Hammond at 315-263-9111.

The highlight of the night will be the live auctions, with one of them being dinner for four cooked by a local chief, at the high bidder’s home.

If you would like more information about the event you can call Karen Hammond at 315-263-9111.

All proceeds of the event will benefit The Oswego Lions Club and their active role within, and contributions to the community.

Sip away those winter hlues and come out and support your local Lions Club!

We hope to see you at this great event!

