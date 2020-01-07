Oswego Lions Club Plams Annual “Roar with Laughter” Comedy Night

OSWEGO – The Oswego Lions Club will present “Roar with Laughter” staring headliner Kevin McCaffrey and Robert Dean as opener, Friday, January 24 at the American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m.

“We continue a Lions Club tradition once again this year with a great night of laughs,” said Matt Warren, Oswego Lions Club President. “This event has always been a popular fund-raiser and we anticipate that this will be another great one.”

The event is a major fundraiser for the local service organization.

This fundraiser helps to support ongoing programs and services throughout the Oswego community for the visually and hearing impaired.

This past year alone, the club has donated more than $22,000 to the Oswego community.

Past fundraising events we have helped to support are The Book Mobile, The Children’s Museum of Oswego, “H” and Mary Dowd $2000 Annual Scholarship Fund, Friends of Camp Hollis, The Oswego Library Capital Campaign, The United Way Stone Soup Food Pantry, Stuff a Bus, “There is no Magic in Drugs” which is a drug awareness program for all the elementary schools and The Oswego Little League, just to mention a few.

“The performances of McCaffrey and Dean promise to bring the crowd a full night of laughs,” said Michelle Higgins, chairperson of the event.

Presale tickets can be purchased at Northern Optics Family Eye Care on 357 W. First St., Oswego, for $15.

At the door, $20.

Reserved tables of 8 can also be purchased.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or a table or would like more information about the show can also contact Higgins at 315-532-1371, or visit the Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oswegolionsclub.

Last year we had a sellout crowd, so get your tickets early!

