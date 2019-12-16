Oswego Lions Club Plans 23rd Annual Comedy Night

OSWEGO – The Oswego Lions Club will present “Roar with Laughter” staring headliner Kevin McCaffrey and Robert Dean as opener, Friday, January 24 at The American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St., Oswego.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m.

Presale tickets can be purchased prior to the show at Northern Optics Family Eye Care on 357 W. First St., Oswego, for $15 or at the door for $20.

The show sells out quick so get your tickets early!

Tickets make great stocking stuffers.

Reserved tables of eight are also available.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or a reserved table of eight, or if you are looking for more information about the show, contact Michelle Higgins at 532-1371 or visit the Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oswegolionsclub.

