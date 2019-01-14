Oswego Lions Club Schedules 22nd Annual ‘Roar with Laughter’

OSWEGO – The Oswego Lions Club will present “Roar with Laughter” with Comedians Mike Speirs and Shaun Murphy, January 25 at The American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.

“We continue a Lions Club tradition once again this year with a great night of laughs,” said Becky Trenca O’Kane, Oswego Lions Club President. “This event has always been a popular fundraiser and we anticipate that this will be another great one.”

The event is a major fundraiser for the local service organization and helps to support ongoing programs and services throughout the Oswego community for the visually and hearing impaired.

Proceeds from past fundraising events have helped to support The Book Mobile, The Children’s Museum of Oswego, “H” and Mary Dowd $2,000 Annual Scholarship Fund, Friends of Camp Hollis, The Oswego Library Capital Campaign, The Golisano Children’s Hospital, The United Way Stone Soup Food Pantry and Stuff a Bus, “There is no Magic in Drugs” which is a drug awareness program for all the elementary schools, and Oswego Little League, just to mention a few.

This year, the adult themed comedy night will showcase headliner Mike Speirs and Shaun Murphy as opener.

Speirs is a very funny New York City based comedian whose likability and quick wit allow him to connect with any audience.

Armed with an engaging storytelling ability, open and honest material and well-crafted punchlines, he is making a name for himself performing across the country.

Whether he’s in a comedy club, theater, casino, college, at a corporate event or private party, crowds everywhere agree – Speirs is hilarious.

Murphy is a comedian originally from Buffalo, who has performed in many clubs and colleges throughout North America.

He has told jokes at prestigious places like the Boston Comedy Festival and the Asheville Comedy Festival to less prestigious places like a high school graduation party with a broken microphone.

He has been lucky enough to feature for a diverse group of headliners such as Dave Attell, Michael Ian Black, Jen Kirkman, Tom Green and Mark Normand.

He currently lives in New York City.

“The performances of Spiers and Murphy promise to bring the crowd a good night of laughs, “said Michelle Higgins, chairperson of the event.

The Lions Club has made available to local businesses and the public an opportunity to purchase a reserved table.

The table includes reserved seating for 8 people and recognition the night of the show.

Tables can be reserved by contacting Higgins at 532-1371.

General seating tickets can be purchased prior to the show at Cakes Galore for $15.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or looking for more information about the show, can contact Michelle Higgins at 315-532-1371 or visit www.facebook.com/oswegolionsclub

The Lions Club will provide pizza and a cash bar will also be available by the American Foundry.

“We look forward to another great crowd and another wonderful event that benefits the many great causes that the Oswego Lions Club supports,” said Trenca O’Kane.

The Oswego Lions Club is also encouraging new members to join the organization.

Those interested in more information about joining should contact any Lions Club member.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...