Oswego Makes Top Five of Affordable Waterfront Cities

OSWEGO – Residents of the Port City already know that it is home to some of the most spectacular sunsets anywhere in the world. It has now been revealed that Oswego is also one of the most affordable waterfront cities to live in the U.S.

GOBankingRates.com, an online resource for personal money management, recently compared ocean, lake and riverfront communities across the country and announced its top 25 listing of those that are the most reasonably priced.

“Those of us who live, work and raise our families here appreciate all we have to be thankful for,” said David Turner, director of the Oswego County Community Development, Tourism, and Planning Department. “We strive to improve and maintain the quality of our neighborhoods and offer a wide variety of natural, cultural and historic resources that residents and visitors alike can enjoy.”

GOBankingRates.com evaluated 112 of the top waterfront communities in the U.S. based on state income, median property listing prices and mortgage costs, and an itemized cost-of-living index for transportation, healthcare, utilities, groceries and miscellaneous expenditures.

After all computations, the cities were ranked based on the highest percentage of leftover income.

Oswego, one of six Great Lakes communities on the list, was determined to have “generally low costs across the board, making it quite affordable.”

The Port City came in at number four on the list between Jamestown (No. 1), Rochester (No. 3) and Buffalo (No. 9), the only New York communities named.

Three cities were selected from Minnesota and two each from California, Ohio and Washington.

Other states represented on the list include Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Launched in 2004, GOBankingRates.com is owned and operated by ConsumerTrack, Inc. of California.

Its team of financial experts, writers, researchers and others provide accurate, impartial and current user-friendly financial information to help everyday consumers better manage their money.

It reaches approximately 1 billion readers through its website and its partnerships with AOL, CBS News, CNBC, Forbes, MSN Money, Time Money and Yahoo Finance, among other national publications.

For more information, contact Oswego County Tourism at 315-349-8322 or go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

