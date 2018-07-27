Oswego Man Charged In Connection With A Slew Of Thefts In Scriba

OSWEGO – On 7/26/18 at 12:10 p.m., Drew M. Pelkey, 27, of 131 Creamery Road, Oswego, was arrested for three counts of Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into larcenies that occurred on 7/11/18 in the town of Scriba where items were stolen out of vehicles.

Mr. Pelkey was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the OCJ in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond and was to return to court on 7/26/18.

At the same time, he was arrested for Burglary, 3rd degree, a class D felony and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident that occurred on 7/13/18 in the town of Scriba.

He allegedly unlawfully entered a building and stole consumable items.

He was arraigned in Scriba Town Court and remanded on above bail with a return to court on 7/26/18.

He was also arrested for Burglary, 2nd degree, a class C felony; Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, a class D felony and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from the investigation into an incident that occurred in the town of Scriba.

He allegedly stole a vehicle from a residence along with cash and insulin.

Mr. Pelkey was arraigned in Scriba Town Court and remanded on above bail with a return to court on 7/26/18.

