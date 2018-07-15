Oswego Man Charged In Connection With Scriba Thefts

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating several thefts from vehicles, as well as entry and theft from a home in the town of Scriba.

On Saturday (July 14), Drew M Pelkey, 27, of Oswego, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny for his alleged involvement in these incidents.

Pelkey was arraigned in the Town of Scriba Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.

