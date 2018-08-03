Oswego Man Facing Rape Charges

OSWEGO – On Thursday (August 2), at 12:21 p.m., Michael W. VanHorn, 34, of 140 Tug Hill Road, Oswego, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree rape, a class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

He allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim being less than 17 years of age while at a town of Oswego residence.

Mr. VanHorn was arraigned by Hon. Judge Adkins in the Town of Scriba Court.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Oswego Court on August 13.

