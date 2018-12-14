Oswego Man Facing Sex Abuse Charges

OSWEGO – On Thursday (December 13) at 8:52 a.m., Angel Gonzalez, 37, of 20 E. Van Buren St., Upper Apt., Oswego, was arrested on two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a class B misdemeanor and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The arrest stems from the investigation into incidents that occurred between 10/1/18 and 11/7/18 at a town of Scriba residence.

He allegedly engaged in sexual contact with the victim being less than 17.

Gonzalez was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges on January 3, 2019 in Oswego City Court.

