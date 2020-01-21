Oswego Men Charged With Burglary

OSWEGO – On 01/17/2020 at 9:04 a.m., members of the Oswego City Police Department were dispatched to 14 Draper St. for a burglary complaint.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation, it was determined that two persons entered the victim’s home, one armed with a knife, and demanded property.

The suspects stole multiple items and fled the scene.

These individuals were known by the victim, located shortly after the incident, and taken into custody.

There were no injuries involved with this incident.

The suspects were identified as Steven F Douglas (8/30/82) and Michael J Kearns (8/14/83) of Oswego.

At the completion of the investigation, both individuals have been charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree, a class B Felony in violation of section 160.15 subdivision 3 of the NYS Penal Law.

Further charges are pending at this time.

Both defendants were turned over to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department for arraignment and remanded to the Oswego County Jail.

