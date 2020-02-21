Oswego Middle School Announces January Character All-Star

OSWEGO – One student from each team at the Oswego Middle School was recently honored for being a character all-star due to their leadership abilities.

For their efforts, the honorees each received a $10 gift card, courtesy of NBT Bank.

From the 7 East Team is honoree Molly Wells, whom her teachers described her as passionate, strong, committed and enthusiastic in her work and relationships.

She has demonstrated emotional intelligence through her confidence and her demeanor, which has inspired others around her.

Staff on the 7 East Team noted that Wells is not only a leader amongst her peers but will be a leader in whichever path she chooses.

Caleb Cunningham is recognized as a leader on the 7 South Team, as he has been observed as hardworking and focused in the classroom.

Cunningham has continuously sought to excel and reach his best potential academically and athletically.

Rounding out the seventh grade team honorees is Adam Gfeller, of the 7 West Team.

He was honored as a character all-star with leadership because he has been a positive influence on his peers.

Gfeller’s teachers said he is both a skilled communicator and self-motivator who makes good choices and helps others choose to do the right thing.

Eighth grade honorees, meanwhile, include: Ciarrah Tynan, Nyla Degroff and Stephanie Sprague.

Eight East Team teachers said Tynan has consistently demonstrated qualities of a good leader in OMS’ ‘hallways, classrooms and during extracurricular activities.

She has not hesitated to lead the charge while facilitating group work to ensure everyone involved achieves academic success.

Tynan also is president of the National Junior Honor Society and is involved in Scooter Basketball.

Degroff has been noted as an 8 South leader for her willingness to assist peers with their homework.

She has exchanged multiple pleasantries with students and OMS staff members, and as equally important- Degroff has always led by example.

Fellow eighth grader Sprague, of the 8 West Team, has found strength in enlisting the help and support of her classmates to accomplish any task. Sprague’s continuous motivation of classmates and her general enthusiasm for education has made her a true leader at OMS.

Meanwhile, throughout the month of February, OMS students will be observed by OMS staff for the character trait of love.

Staff members will note how they value relationships, and the way they think, feel and behave towards those whom they have relationships with.

