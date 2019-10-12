Oswego Middle School Begins Monthly Character Education Recognition

OSWEGO – The Oswego Middle School has begun recognition of star seventh and eighth grade students who have exemplified monthly character education traits.

OMS assistant principal Rory Malone said the character strength focus has been integrated into teaching and learning spaces, hallway displays, the Daily BUC morning announcements and throughout the community.

New to the 2019-20 school year, OMS administrators selected nine character strengths to focus on, to have students reflect and build upon always doing the right thing and making good choices.

Malone said he would like to see the character strengths become a part of the school’s social-emotional learning core throughout the school and OMS administrators have envisioned teaching staff do their best to integrate the concepts into their classroom discussions and activities.

At the end of each month, one student per seventh and eighth grade team will be selected by team teachers for recognition of demonstration of the monthly character trait.

The inaugural awards were given out to six students during the recent OMS pep rally.

Those students were honored for having displayed integrity throughout the month of September.

OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro shared that integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching, and the honored students have had the courage to not follow the crowd if it meant going against their beliefs.

Honorees include: Zachary Gardner, Alexis Galvin, Remi Gosek, Elijah Henson, Faith Sheldon and Cecilia Furbeck.

Character traits for the remainder of the year will be as follows:

kindness (October), self-control (November), gratitude (December), leadership (January), open-minded (February), perseverance (March) and love (April).

