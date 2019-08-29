Oswego Middle School Holds Orientation for Incoming 7th Graders

OSWEGO – The transition from elementary to middle school will be complete next week when Oswego City School District’s incoming seventh graders officially become Oswego Middle School students.

To ease that changeover, the district recently hosted a 7th Grade Orientation event where students were afforded opportunities to review their schedules, tour the school with eighth-grade peers, become acquainted with sections of the building as they completed a scavenger hunt, visit information tables, reconnect with elementary friends and meet OMS staff members.

OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro introduced them to the basics of middle school, while Vice Principal Samantha Spaulding covered the OMS schedule and what a typical day would be like.

Students were also introduced to Assistant Principal Rory Malone, OMS Home and School Association president Penny Pratt and Buccaneer Booster President Sean Callen.

Following the orientation, the middle school was opened on several additional days to give the seventh graders more time to become acquainted with the building, as needed.

