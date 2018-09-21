Oswego Middle School Open House Attracts Hundreds Of Families

OSWEGO – Oswego Middle School’s recent open house was a huge success.

Several hundred families attended the annual event, which gave Oswego City School District seventh and eighth graders the opportunity to showcase their initial 2018-18 school year progress, artwork and goals.

The middle schoolers also introduced their parents or guardians to their teachers and helped their families navigate the school hallways.

The students and their guests were invited to dine together in the school cafeteria where they enjoyed salad, pizza, breadsticks, brownies and a drink.

OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro said open house is an engaging event for student and their families who communicate there about current school events, important reminders, schoolwork, extracurricular opportunities and the overall school culture.

A handful of community agencies and school groups were also on hand to share available knowledge and resources.

