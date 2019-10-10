Oswego Middle School Seeks Community Support for Free Materials

OSWEGO – The Oswego Middle School has sought the community’s support to obtain free materials for various academic programs for seventh and eighth grade students.

For the past six years, OMS secretary Kristine Chalifoux has registered Price Chopper Advantage cards of several former and current OMS families with the grocery chain’s Tools for Schools program to help supplement teaching and learning activities throughout the building.

Chalifoux said the school’s participation in the program is free and easy; a shopper’s card just needs to be linked to the Tools for Schools program with OMS designated as a beneficiary on points earned.

Each time someone makes a purchase at any Price Chopper with their card registered for Tools for Schools, OMS earns points, redeemable toward equipment, such as music stands, games and physical education equipment and various supplies, among other options.

OMS has also earned Price Chopper gift cards, which have been used to purchase food for special events and honors throughout the school year.

OMS parents and guardians, as well as residents of the greater Oswego community and beyond can help OMS earn additional points, Chalifoux said, by registering their card with her.

She may be reached at 315-341-2300 and following the prompt to reach the main office.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...