Oswego Minor Hockey Association Registration Now Open for Tykes and Learn to Skate Program

Oswego, NY – The Oswego Minor Hockey Association has announced that registration is now open for the Tyke Program (birth years 2013 and 2014) and the Learn to Skate Beginners (birth years 2011 and 2012).

The Tyke and Learn to Skate program will be most Saturday and Sunday mornings starting in early November and running through the end of February.

All additional levels within Oswego Minor Hockey are also open for registration and team tryouts, evaluations and practices will begin in October.

For additional information and/or to register visit the Oswego Minor Hockey Association website at www.oswegohockey.com and click on the registration tab. The fee is $75 for the full season.

“We are excited to start our 55th season of Oswego Minor Hockey, and l ook forward to seeing our returning players and families, as well as the next generation of skaters just starting the program in Oswego,” said Oswego Minor Hockey Association President Dan Bartlett. “We encourage those interested in participating to visit our website to learn more about our organization, and to consider registering for the upcoming season.

“The Tyke and Learn to Skate program will once again be sponsored by Burritt Motors, and we greatly appreciate their support and the numerous other businesses and organizations that provide sponsorships for our youth hockey players, teams and tournaments,” he added.