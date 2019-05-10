Oswego Music Hall Season Finale with Dinner Set May 11

OSWEGO — The Oswego Music Hall season finale has become a

much-anticipated music and food fest.

It takes place on Saturday, May 11, from 5 – 9 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center in Oswego.

CNY native, Joanne Sherwood, will kick off festivities at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and an emerging artist showcase featuring homegrown singer-songwriters David Goldman,

Connor Campbell, Angela Russell, Taylor Ricks and Cam Caruso.

The headliner, Christine Sweeney & The Stayouts, will take the stage at 7 p.m. followed by a sunset toast and dessert reception.

With a voice as powerful as it is sultry and sweet, Christine Sweeney’s sometimes gritty, sometimes sugary vocals soar over a rhythmic guitar to build songs that illustrate she’s

no stranger to complexities in harmony.

Joining her will be bandmates Dave Ferro on guitar/organs and Samantha Kantor on backing vocals/piano.

Together they create bluesey pop that rocks.

Folk DJ Joltin Joe Pszonek (of Radio Nowhere) described Sweeney as a singer/songwriter who “will seduce you with her voice and then belt you with the blues.”

View some videos at www.youtube.com/christinesweeneyvids!

Following this musical feast, the evening ends with a complimentary toast to the sunset and a dessert reception with ice cream sundaes.

The buffet dinner is $12 (half price for children younger than 12; younger than 5 free) and will include

choices from Canale’s Restaurant, Pizza Villa, Ontario Orchards and Stewarts’ Shops.

Hot and cold beverages will be available for purchase though patrons can bring their own.

Admission to the finale is free for members of the Oswego Music Hall.

Non-member tickets are $15 (half price for ages 16 and younger and younger than 5 free).

Tickets for the show and buffet can be purchased online at oswegomusichall.org and at the river’s end bookstore in Oswego; also at the door.

Membership can also be purchased online or at

the door for as little as $10.

The Music Hall has been run entirely by volunteers since its inception in in 1977.

Volunteers can earn admission to shows through different tasks.

For more information e-mail us at: [email protected]

Or access the Music Hall website: http://

www.oswegomusichall.org/

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...