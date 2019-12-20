Oswego Native Honored For Perfect 4.0 At IUP December Commencement Ceremony

INDIANA, Pa. – An Oswego student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania was honored during the university’s Dec. 14 undergraduate commencement ceremony for graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Claire Elizabeth Richardson, a health and physical education major from Oswego, was recognized at the ceremony for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average during her academic career at IUP.

Richardson is the daughter of Ben and Nancy Richardson and is a 2016 graduate of Oswego High School.

While at IUP, she was member of the women’s lacrosse team and was selected for the IWCLA Division II Academic Honor Roll and was a scholar-athlete for three years.

She was a member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society and was treasurer for the Health and Physical Education Majors Club.

She volunteered at the Communities at Indiana Haven (nursing home), for a Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser and for a local church book sale.

IUP is a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education

