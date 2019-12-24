Oswego NHS Chapter Promotes Service with Hygiene Items Collection for Families in Need

OSWEGO – Throughout the month of December, the Oswego High School National Honor Society collected donations for the Human Concerns Center, Inc., the community’s local pantry.

NHS members decided to collect toiletries, including: soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products and laundry detergent to assist with many needs for several Oswego families.

More than 300 items were collected.

This is the third year the student group has completed this project, which has grown each year.

The event exemplifies service, which is one of the main NHS pillars.

