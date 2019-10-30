Oswego Opera Theater To Present Mozart’s Don Giovanni

OSWEGO – Oswego Opera Theater will perform Mozart’s masterpiece, “Don Giovanni” on November 16 at 7:30 p.m. and on November 17 at 2 p.m.

Performances will take place in Waterman Theater in Tyler Hall on the campus of the State University of New York at Oswego, 7060 State Road 104.

Mozart wrote “Don Giovanni” in 1787, shortly after the successful opera, “The Marriage of Figaro.”

This opera, based on the Don Juan legend, is a morality play in which the main character is punished for living an immoral life.

Beethoven considered “Don Giovanni” as the greatest opera ever composed.

It is a brilliant combination of stark human tragedy and touching comedy, set to music of limitless genius.

Mozart’s opera has been described as a comedy, and it has any number of uproarious moments.

But there is more to “Don Giovanni” than just a series of big laughs, just as the notorious Don is more than an unprincipled single-minded ladies’ man.

The opera’s comic element is driven by Don Giovanni’s devious schemes and hijinks.

But both Lorenzo da Ponte’s libretto and Mozart’s matchless music, in which all the characters appear to be very real, ensure that the dire consequences of those schemes are as evident as their humor.

The result is a disturbing ambiguity that is at the core of Mozart’s masterpiece.

The Don’s personality is so beguiling that audiences actually tend to root for him, even as his dark side becomes more and more obvious.

Still, when he eventually receives a personal invitation to hell, and his enemies rejoice, it is hard to blame them.

The production, sung in English, will feature famed baritone, Eric McKeever in the title role, along with other seasoned professional singers from New York City, Washington, Syracuse, and Rochester, also in leading roles, as well as several talented Oswegonians.

McKeever has performed in operas throughout the country in such prestigious companies as the New York City Opera Company and has delighted Oswego audiences in his past performance in “The Marriage of Figaro.”

The orchestra will be conducted by Juan Francisco LaManna, artistic director of Oswego Opera Theater and director of orchestras at SUNY Oswego.

Benjamin Spierman, renowned stage director from New York City, will again return to Oswego in that role.

Oswego Opera Theater was recipient of a CNY Decentralization Grant in April, 2019 and a Richard S/ Shineman Foundation Capacity Building Grant in August, 2019.

Tickets are available by contacting the Tyler Hall box office at 315-312-2141 or by visiting tickets.oswego.edu.

The three levels of admission prices are $35 adult, $25 senior citizen, and $10 student.

