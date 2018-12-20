Oswego Orchestras Perform Winter Concert

OSWEGO – Oswego High School’s concert and symphonic orchestras beautifully performed classic and holiday pieces during their winter concert.

Held recently in Robinson-Faust Theatre for the Performing Arts, the concert attracted several dozen families and community members who offered generous applause after each instrumental piece.

Conducted by Lindsey Serrao, the concert orchestra performed “Daybreak,” “Finale from Symphony No. 10 in G Major,” “Christmas Bits n Pieces,” “Largo and Finale from the New World,” and “Finale from Symphony No. 2 in C Major.”

The symphonic orchestra then took the stage to perform the intriguing sounds of “Iditarod,” before “Kings of Orient” and “Brooke Green Suite.”

The sweet sounds of “Hatikvah” and “Selections from Peer Gynt Suite” were heard before some high school faculty and alumni, complete with Santa hats and decorated music stands, joined the symphonic orchestra for “Sleigh Ride.”

The two orchestras are comprised of 122 students who played the string instruments of violin, viola, cello and bass, as well as the following additional instruments: flute, oboe, bassoon, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion, piccolo, alto saxophone and tenor saxophone.

Serraro said she is proud to work with all orchestra students and see the progress they make throughout the school year.

She also thanked her OHS and other OCSD music department colleagues for helping the students grow as musicians.

