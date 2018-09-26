Oswego Pair Facing Felony Drug Charges

OSWEGO – On Tuesday September 25, at approximately 3:19 p.m., investigators with the Oswego County Drug Task Force, in conjunction with the Oswego City Police Department, executed a narcotics related search warrant on a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, and its occupants, as it traveled northbound on State Route 481 within the city of Oswego.

A short time later, a related search warrant was executed at 280 Maple St., Oswego.

As a result of the search warrant executions, approximately 14.2 grams of crack cocaine was located and seized, according to police.

Two occupants of the vehicle, who also reside at 280 Maple St., Oswego, were arrested and charged as follows:

Edward B. Merriam, 54, and Linda S. Huber, 63, both of 280 Maple St., Oswego, were arrested and charged with one count each of:

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, intent to sell – Class B Felony

• Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree – Class C Felony

It is alleged that the defendants possessed the crack cocaine with the intent to sell it.

The street value of the seized crack cocaine is estimated at approximately $1,400, according to the police report.

Both defendants were arraigned in Oswego City Court.

Merriam was remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Huber was remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to return to Oswego City Court on October 2 at 9:30 a.m.

The Oswego County Drug Task Force is comprised of members from the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office, Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, NYS University Police at Oswego, U.S. Border Patrol and Oswego City Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other illegal drug activity is urged to contact investigators at 315-349-8222 or email [email protected]

All information will remain anonymous.

