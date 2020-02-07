Oswego Parking Ban Goes into Effect

OSWEGO – The city-wide parking ban will go into effect this evening, until further notice.

There is no parking on city streets from 1 – 6 a.m.

The following lots are available to the public for free overnight parking:

The lots may be used on a first come first served basis for overnight parking:

Parking lot Wright’s Landing marina

Parking lot at Breitbeck bell tower

Parking lot on Burkle Street

Parking lot at the fort Pool

Parking lot at West First and Cayuga streets lot (along West First Street sidewalk only)

Parking lot on West First Street, south of Post Office

Bronson Street between Ontario and Dorcas (behind Breitbeck baseball field)

West Schuyler Street between Governor and Liberty streets (along the fence)

For questions relating to the winter parking ban policy, please call the Oswego DPW at 315-343-5055.

