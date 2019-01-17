Oswego Parking Ban Goes into Effect

OSWEGO – The city-wide parking ban will go into effect this evening (Jan. 17), until further notice, due to the weekend snow storm approaching.
There is no parking on city streets from 1 – 6 a.m.
The following lots are available to the public for free overnight parking:
Parking lot Wright’s Landing marina
Parking lot on Burkle Stteet
Parking lot at the Fort Pool
Parking lot at West First and Cayuga streets Lot (along West First Street sidewalk only)
Parking lot on West First Street, south of Post Office
Bronson Street between Ontario and Dorcas (behind Breitbeck baseball field)
West Schuyler Street between Governor and Liberty streets (along the fence)
For questions relating to the winter parking ban policy, please call the Oswego DPW at 315-343-5055.
