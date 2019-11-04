Oswego Players and Alpha Phi Omega Join Forces

OSWEGO – Saturday October 26 was an important new beginning for the Oswego Players, Inc.

After 55 years in the Civic Arts Center of Oswego, and two complete sets of “hand me down” seats in the Francs Marion Brown Theater, the process began to replace all 100 with new and comfy stackable seating that will arrive next week.

So on Saturday morning a group of Players members opened the doors with tools in hand to start removing the permanent out-dated seats from the building.

But they were not alone.

Thanks to the Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity from SUNY Oswego, there were many extra hands to help in the process.

For those who may not know, Alpha Phi Omega is a co-ed national service fraternity that is dedicated to developing leadership, promoting friendship and providing service to humanity.

Their motto is ”Be A Leader, be a Friend, Be of Service.”

As such APO stands out among other fraternities because of its unique mission.

APO’s, like the organization at Oswego State provides a multitude of volunteer services for the local communities.

They are an inclusive group of young students who welcome all nationalities, backgrounds and genders to join them in reaching out to “help one another.”

Knowing that the Players would need extra help with this huge task, they reached out to Mary Buske, chapter president of Alpha Phi Omega, Epsilon Nu chapter at the State University of Oswego and boy did she deliver.

By the time the removal date arrived, she had lined up an enthusiastic and hard-working task force of young volunteers who pitched in and got the job done.

Our gratitude goes out to all those who participated on Saturday.

We so appreciated the support you lent us.

It was a fun day working along side a great group of young giving volunteers.

So often we hear about the level of student apathy in our society these days.

We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge, not only the hard work, but the obvious good humor, joy, and enthusiasm displayed by this great group of kids from the Epsilon Nu Chapter.

Oh, and it was amazing to watch how a few donuts at the start of the day, and a delicious pizza at the end of the day just added to the fun, theirs and ours.

