Oswego Players Announce Open Auditions

OSWEGO – Open auditions are scheduled this weekend January 11 and 12.

Yes, that’s this Saturday and Sunday for the first two shows of the OP season. We are doing things a bit differently this year and excited about the season ahead.

If you are interested in getting involved in community theater, here’s your chance.

The Oswego Players welcomes all adults 18 years and older to come on over to the Frances Marion Brown Theater in the Oswego Civic Arts Center, 20 Donahue Drive from 2 to 5 p.m.

We would love to have you join in the fun, building the set, selling a ticket, ushering at the door, or acting, singing and dancing.

Auditions for Dearly Departed (comedy) and 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (musical) will be held concurrently.

Come read for one or both plays and if you are interested in singing, be prepared to “hum” something of your own or sing a song from Spelling Bee.

Now don’t be shy, you know you want to bask in the lights and take your bows.

Y’all come, ya hear!

For more detailed information, log onto oswegoplayers.org

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...