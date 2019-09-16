Oswego Players Awarded Three State Theater Awards

OSWEGO – Paul Nelson, vice president of Adjudication Services from the Theater Association of New York State, recently notified the board of directors of the Oswego Players that it had been awarded three state level Theater Awards for its spring production of “What the Rabbi Saw.”

When Tom Briggs brought “What the Rabbi Saw” to life earlier this year as director, he knew he had a winner.

Great comedy, super talented cast and crew, and an appreciative audience to laugh in all the right places.

He had no idea that the production would bring state wide attention.

Nelson had been invited to join in on the fun as an adjudicator for the show as a means of providing professional feedback to Briggs’ production crew about the set, lighting, and overall presentation.

Nelson spent almost two hours with the group answering questions, interacting with each actor, and providing helpful suggestions for each to consider.

No one had any idea that more was to come.

In a letter to the organization, Nelson wrote:

It is my extreme pleasure to announce that the Oswego Players has been acknowledged with three state level awards for your recent production of ‘What the Rabbi Saw.’

These awards will be presented to each of the awardees at our annual banquet in November. The 2019 TANYS Festival, hosted by Rome Community Theater, will take place November 22-24 in Rome.

Your awards include:

Excellence in Ensemble Performance to the Cast

Excellence in Direction to Tom Briggs

Excellence in Scenic Design to Paul McKinney.

The OP is currently in production for their upcoming comedy, “I Take This Man.”

Director Sherri Metz has selected a fine cast and is well into rehearsals.

The show opens mid-October.

For more information, go to: oswegoplayers.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...