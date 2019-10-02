Oswego Players Cast a Winning Duo in ‘I Take This Man’

OSWEGO – Whenever a director casts a show, they always hope that the actors playing those roles will develop a sense of comradery as each develops his or her character during rehearsal.

When this happens, magic occurs on the stage as the play unfolds.

Theater magic happens when the audience gets caught up in the moment of the play and comes to believe in the actors in their roles.

Those smiles you see on the faces of Adele Cronk and Michael Tuso tell it all.

She plays the fun-loving Giddy opposite the innocent and confused Bret, with Tuso in the role.

And the two are creating magic as they play off each other on stage in the Oswego Players’ upcoming production of “I Take This Man.”

While they both bring some healthy theater experience to this production, neither has acted together on the Oswego Players’ stage.

So it’s to director Sherri Metz’s good eye for talent that she cast them in this family comedy farce along with Eric Cronk, Amy Prieto and Nelson Metz.

Cronk has graced the Frances Marion Brown Theater many times in the past in featured roles.

And now as Giddy, she finds herself back on stage after a time away with a juicy part that is sure to show off her comedic timing and sparkly personality.

Tuso spent last summer taking classes at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC.

He began his career in acting 15 years ago when he auditioned for a show right here with the Oswego Players.

“I Take this Man” is his first show back where it all started and he is very happy to be part of this hilarious production.

You are all invited to a rollicking laugh-filled time October 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. or October 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.

And if you are interested in a home cooked meal and show, join us on October 25 and 26 at the Church of the Resurrection at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and 7:30 p.m. for the show.

For ticketing information log onto oswegoplayers.org or call the box office at 315-343-5138.

