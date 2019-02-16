Oswego Players Celebrate Laughter, Music And Magic

OSWEGO – The 2019 season of the Oswego Players promises to be a year full of fun on the Frances Marion Brown Theater in the Civic Arts Center of Oswego.

Five major productions will be featured this year as the Players roll out its 81st year of continuous community theater in Oswego.

Founded in 1938, the Players hold the distinction of being one of the oldest community theaters in New York State.

This year along with the Art Association of Oswego, the Players will also host the 55th anniversary celebration of their shared home in the Civic Arts Center Building in the Fort Ontario Park.

In addition to the regular list of shows, Players is proud to announce the world premier of “Safe Haven” a fictional account of one family’s experiences living on the World War II refugee compound of Fort Ontario.

The refugee camp, created by the U.S. government at the request of President Roosevelt, housed more than 900 Europeans as a result of the holocaust.

Local playwrights Michael Nupuf and Laura Lowrie, have created a captivating play that will be told on the Foundry’s stage in dinner theater style June 1 and 2.

For more information regarding these productions as well as many other activities, please log onto: oswegoplayers.org.

“Snow White And The Queen Of Mean”

by Tommy Jamerson

Directed by Matt Fleming

March 8, 9, 10

One of the most beloved fairy tales of all time gets a sassy and snappy reboot when a princess with a “heart as pure as the driven snow” crosses paths with the dastardly Evil Queen.

And we all know what happens when the Evil Queen of Mean shows up disguised as an old woman peddling a poison apple. Or do we?

“What The Rabbi Saw”

a hilarious farce by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore

Directed by Tom Briggs

April 26, 27, 28 May 3, 4, 5

A comedy full of silly, zany madcap antics at a rapid-fire pace. endless pratfalls, door ballets, and bits of physical comedy have actors diving under beds and into suitcases, getting hit with silver platters, hiding under wedding gowns, slipping on ice cubes, dodging bullets, falling off buildings, and jumping in and out of closet doors which seem to have minds of their own.

“Annie Get Your Gun”

Music by Irving Berlin, Book by Herbert and Dorothy Fields

Revised by Peter Stone

Directed by Matt Fleming

July 26, 27, 28 August 2, 3, 4

As Newsday reported Stone’s revisions are sweetly ingenious, and the show is a dream. Stone reshaped the 1946 book to create a Wild West show-within-a-show that frames the ageless “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better’ love story of sharpshooters Annie Oakley and Frank Butler. AGYG will become a favorite of the whole family.

“I Take This Man”

by Jack Sharkey

Directed by Sherri Metz

October 11, 12, 13, 18,19,20 (Frances Marion Brown Theater)

October 25, 26 (dinner theater at the Church of the Resurrection)

When lovely young Gideon Hollis a.k.a. Giddy spots an unconscious man in a tank top and shorts lying in Copley Square just after all other Boston Marathon racers have crossed the finish line, she reasons that since nice guys finish last, this must be Mr. Right! Complications escalate at a furious pace in this outrageous concoction of wild, warm, and lightning-paced hilarity that is perfect for the entire family.

“Fairytale Courtroom”

by Dana Proulx

Directed by Norman Berlin

December 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15

This unique comedy shows the other side of several familiar fairy tales, when two of their biggest villains, the Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch, are brought to trial. Hear the personal accounts of what happened, told in testimonies and flashback sequences, from characters such as Snow White, Dorothy, Sleeping Beauty, the Three Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and many others, including the Witch and the Wolf themselves, as each trial unfolds.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...