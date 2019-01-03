Oswego Players Launch Theater Arts Youth Academy

OSWEGO – The Oswego Players announces its expanded commitment to our younger generation in and around Oswego County as it launches the Theater Arts Youth Academy.

Thanks to the support of the Oswego County Foundation and the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, this year’s three-semester program includes classes in Acting, Set, Lighting, Sound, and Costuming Design.

Additional opportunities for Set Construction, Props, Music and Dance are in the works as well.

The Oswego Players, Inc., has long supported youth participation in our community theater.

Last month, audiences enjoyed the Oswego Players’ production of “A Christmas Story.”

The show’s cast included a majority of young actors, many of whom stepped onto the stage for the first time.

Plans are to offer students from age 8 to 18 to attend Saturday classes taught by local experts in their field.

Classroom instruction and practicum sessions will center around the information and skills dealing with all aspects of live theater production.

Participants will have the added opportunity to participate in a live theater productions.

Mark your calendar now as the Oswego Players welcomes you to an open house for parents and students on January 12, at 1 p.m. in the Frances Marion Brown Theater in the Civic Arts Center, Fort Ontario Park, Barbara Donahue Drive in Oswego.

For more information, please go to oswegoplayers.org.

