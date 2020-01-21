Oswego Players Open its 82nd Season with Hilarious Comedy Dearly Departed

OSWEGO – The Turpin Family is like many families living in the good old USA. They have their ups and downs, successes and failures.

But struggle to do their very best on any single day.

Bud and Raynelle Turpin are the head of this loving southern family.

Older son Ray-Bud, his wife Lucille, Junior, the younger of the two boys, and his wife Suzanne, and Delightful, the senior Turpin’s young daughter, surround themselves with bossy aunts, strange acting cousins, and many wonderful nosy friends.

So you can imagine the shock when Daddy Bud suddenly passes, leaving Mama Raynelle the task of calling her family together to plan his funeral.

Director Paul McKinney and stage manager Steve Standish have brought together a group of wonderful actors and actress who will play out the fun that unfolds when this delightful family comedy by playwrights David Bottrell and Jessie Jones opens in the Frances Marion Brown Theater at the Civic Arts Center in Oswego.

The impressive cast includes Tammy Thompson as Raynelle, Eric Cronk as Ray-Bud, and Jennifer Waugh as Lucille.

Local educator Josh Delorenzo will be playing down trodden Junior along side Gina Wentworth as his frustrated wife Suzanne.

The real confusion begins when Bud’s rather controlling sister Marguerite and her out of work son Royce appear on the scene to help make funeral arrangements. Beverly Murtha and Matt Fleming will be stepping into these two hilarious roles.

You won’t want to miss the two of them together on stage.

This talented cast is supported by Patrick Carman playing the family minister, B.H. Hooker and Alex Taylor as Delightful, the young daughter of Raynelle and Ray.

Patrick is a favorite of OP patrons and Alex was last seen in the OP production of Dracula.

Now what would a family be without good friends. Well the Turpins have some unique personalities that bring both support and frustration to the family in this time of need.

Take for instance, Veda, best friend of Raynelle. Inez Parker will delight her many fans in this outlandish role. As will Nadine, Clyde, and Juanita played wonderfully by Mary Buske, Peter Mahan, and Adele Cronk respectively.

What a hoot they are!

Oh, and don’t miss the chance to come hear the Joy of Life Singers. They will be bringing down the house with their soulful voices as the funeral plans come to life (no pun intended).

Dearly Departed comes to the Frances Marion Brown Theater March 27, 28, 29 and April 3, 4, 5.

Log onto: oswegoplayers.org for more information.

