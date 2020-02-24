Oswego Players Open the Season with the Comedy ‘Dearly Departed’

OSWEGO – When the Turpin family suffer the loss of their patriarch unexpectedly, the family is drawn together from various parts of the rural south to plan the funeral.

And as in many families, there is a lot of discussion as to just how each member wants to celebrate his life and passing.

The Turpin sons, Ray-Bud and Junior have very different ideas as to just how this is all going to come down.

Ray-Bud, the older of the two played by Eric Cronk is more concerned with the money it will cost.

While younger son Junior, played by Josh DeLorenzo, wants to pull out all the stops.

As he says to his brother, “There’s nothing too good for my daddy.”

The problem is, Junior is “down and out” and “dead broke.”

Add to this that Mama Turpin has ideas of her own.

After many many long years of marriage she wants to even the score and have “Mean and Surely” etched on his head stone.

And just when you think you’ve heard it all, in walks Marguerite, Bud’s controlling and over emotional older sister, played by Beverly Murtha.

Marguerite, full of hometown religion, demands everyone pay Bud his rightful due and hold a proper week-long wake and high and mighty solemn funeral.

Now if you’re wondering how it all turns out, “Dearly Departed” the Oswego Players’ season opener, comes to the Frances Marion Brown Theater March 27, 28, 29 and April 3, 4, 5.

It’s a hilarious down home romp that audiences are sure to enjoy.

For ticket information go to: oswegoplayers.org

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...