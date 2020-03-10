Oswego Players Perform At Dr. Seuss Celebration

OSWEGO – Almost every kid you ask will tell you that Dr. Seuss is one of their favorite authors.

Who can forget those wonderful “Cat in the Hat” stories that seem to make no sense to grown-ups but delight and amuse the young ones year after year.

The Dr. Seuss legacy goes back to 1957 when Theodor Geisel wrote and illustrated his very first “Cat in the Hat” book.

Since then the Dr. Seuss series has become one of the most popular children’s collections in the country.

It’s no surprise that the faculty at Leighton Elementary School celebrates Dr. Seuss Day every year by hosting a Dr. Seuss Festival at the school for students and parents.

The entire school campus is decorated with Dr. Seuss posters, pictures, and displays.

The best part of the evening happens when the faculty creates all kinds of hands-on activities that center around the Dr. Seuss stories.

This year, the Oswego Players were invited to join in the fun and perform a “table read” of one of his hilarious stories.

Members from the Players took part in reading to students in the library of the school by acting out the characters, to everyone’s delight.

The evening was capped off with pizza and cake being served to all who attended the festival.

