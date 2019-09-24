Oswego Players Production In Full Swing

OSWEGO – After a short hiatus from directing for the Oswego Players, Sherri Metz couldn’t resist suggesting that the OP produce the comedy “I Take This Man.”

Everyone who loves Sheri’s work for the Players over the past few years, knows of Sherri’s appreciation of a good old family comedy farce.

And she will tell you in an instant that she especially loves the humor of playwright Jack Sharkey.

Now add to that an amazing cast and crew and “Metz Makes Magic.”

“I Take This Man” revolves around five characters who by shear fate come together on a beautiful day after one of the famous Boston Marathon races.

You see Giddy, played by Adele Cronk, finds poor Bret (Michael Tuso) passed out at the finish line after everyone else has finished the race.

She figures, what the heck, and convinces good hearted patrolman Jud (Nelson Metz) to pick him up and take him to her nearby apartment to recuperate.

While a bit taken back by the strange request, Jud slings Bret over his shoulders and off they go.

The mayhem really heats up when Bret awakens and can’t remember who he is.

Expecting her roommate Charlene (Amy Prieto) home anytime with her boyfriend Dex (Eric Cronk), Giddy tells Bret an outlandishly long-winded tale about who he is and why he is in her apartment.

And not knowing the difference, poor Bret begins to believe it all…. until.

Did we whet your appetite? Want to know more? Good, come on over to the Civic Center and the Frances Marion Brown Theater and join in the laughs as the Oswego Players present its fall production of, “I Take This Man.”

Ticket and show Information are available at: oswegoplayers.org and by calling the box office at 315-343-5138.

Bring a friend or two. You’ll be glad you did.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...