Oswego Players Receive Five Major SALT Award Nominations

OSWEGO – For 15 years, the Syracuse New Times has been presenting the Syracuse Area Live Theater Awards as recognition to both professional and non-professional theater groups in the CNY area.

Each year the SALT Academy membership attends productions from September 1 to August 31 of the following year and evaluates the show on a scale of 1-10 per category.

These points are then tallied by an outside accounting firm at the end of the season to determine the Top 5 nominees in each of the various areas-acting, directing, best play, etc.

The results are then voted on by academy members and the winners are announced at the annual awards ceremony.

This year the Oswego Players is honored to have been included in five major categories.

Last season’s production of “Dracula” was a big nominee with four award nominations including Best Play of the Year, Best Director -Troy Pepper, Best Light Design – Thomas Fazzio, and Best Sound Design – Ryan Benson Smith, all for their contributions to the production of Dracula.

And as a special reward to the Players, Gina Wentworth is nominated as Lead Actress in a Musical, with her dazzling performance as Annie Oakley in this year’s OP production of “Annie Get Your Gun.”

This year’s award ceremonies will be presented on November 17 at the Redhouse Arts Center, 40 S. Salina St., Syracuse.

A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at cnytix.com until November 16 ($25) as well as at the door the day of the ceremony ($28).

The presenting sponsor for this year’s event is Empower Federal Credit Union.

