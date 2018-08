Oswego Players To Host Blood Drive To Introduce ‘Dracula’

OSWEGO – Theater buffs are invited to mingle with the cast and crew of “Dracula” at a specially scheduled Red Cross Blood Drive, initiated by the Prince of Darkness himself.

Apparently, there is a critical shortage of all types of blood (We don’t know why).

The drive will take place on September 4 from 1 to 6 p.m. on the stage of the Frances Marion Brown Theater.

Appointments are encouraged.

To secure a slot, call 1-800-redcrossblood or log onto redcrossblood.org.

Later in the week, the Oswego Players will present the classic horror story “Dracula”in September as the fourth production of its 80th anniversary season.

The show carries all the excitement of Bram Stoker’s original book, in a revised dramatic adaptation.

The story begins as Abraham Van Helsing investigates the mysterious illness of a young woman, Lucy Seward, with the help of her father and fiancé.

He discovers she is the victim of Count Dracula, a powerful vampire, who is feeding on her blood.

The men follow one of Dracula’s servants to the vampire’s hiding place, where they decide they must try to kill him.

Come early to the theater, get the best seat in the house and experience the rush of excitement watching if they finally succeed in their quest.

Faint of heart beware.

The Players’ production of “Dracula” features a topnotch cast including, Pablo Mendoza as Dracula, Derek Potocki as Abraham Van Helsing, Norman Berlin III as R. M. Renfield, Jessie Dobrzynski, as Lucy Seward, Patrick Carman, as Jonathan Harker, Mathew Fleming, as Butterworth, Alex Taylor as the Maid and Kevin Colvin as Dr. Seward.

Veteran Oswego Players director Troy Pepper will lead the production, which is scheduled to be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on September 8, 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. and September 9 and 16 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices include: student and seniors $9, adults $14.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or via www.oswegoplayers.org

