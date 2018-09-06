Oswego Police Department Earns Reaccreditation

OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow is proud to announce that today (September 6) members of the Oswego City Police Department traveled to the state capital of Albany for a ceremony recognizing the department’s reaccreditation by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Lieutenant Craig Bateman was also presented with the “John Kimball O’Neil Certificate of Achievement” for serving as the Department’s Accreditation Program Manager.

The Oswego Police Department has been an accredited agency since 2003 and is reassessed by a team of DCJS Assessors every five years with the most recent assessment having been conducted in June of 2018.

The assessments include review of department policies and supporting documentation, a three-day on-site inspection of department operations as well as interviews with department and other city personnel.

The accreditation process calls on agencies to implement effective policies and practices across three categories: training, which covers both basic instruction and specialized supervisory development; operations, which includes handling of critical events as well as regular patrols and other more common circumstances; and administration, which captures a department’s records and fiscal management, agency organization and personnel practices.

“I would like to congratulate Chief (Tory) DeCaire and the entire Oswego Police Department on their achievement. Maintaining their accreditation status helps to ensure that the department is meeting or, in most cases, exceeding state standards while providing the city of Oswego with the professional law enforcement service that it deserves,” Mayor Bartlow said.

Chief DeCaire added that, “being an accredited agency is symbolic of the dedication and hard work of the men and women, both sworn and civilian, of the Oswego Police Department. I am very proud of each and every one of them and the work that they do on a daily basis.“

