Oswego Police Investigate Chase Bank Robbery

OSWEGO – On March 25, 2020 at about 1:02 p.m. the Oswego City Police Department was dispatched to 204 W 1st St., Chase Bank, for a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the suspect had fled the scene. It was reported to police that a male had entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. The teller provided the male with an undisclosed amount of money prior to the suspect fleeing the bank.

Through investigation, a suspect description and vehicle description was obtained and was disseminated county wide to police agencies. A short time later the suspect vehicle was stopped outside the City of Oswego by the New York State Police. Three suspects have been arrested and are currently being held at the Oswego City Police Department.

The investigation is currently ongoing with information to be released as it becomes available.

Chase Bank is currently closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Department at (315)342-8120.

The New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and the US Border Patrol are assisting with the investigation.

