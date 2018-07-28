Oswego Police Investigate Probable Drowning Incident

OSWEGO – At about 9 this morning (Saturday, July 28), Oswego Police were dispatched to a call of a male who could be heard yelling in the area of East Second Street near Hubbard Street.

Oswego Police arrived on-scene and tracked the subject to the bank of the Oswego River near Lock 7.

The subject was located in the river.

The Oswego Fire Department was requested for a water rescue.

However, prior to their arrival, officers were able to reach the subject, who was now unconscious, and bring him to shore.

Officers began CPR and transferred care to arriving EMS.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

The victim, an adult male who’s identity is not being released pending family notification, was transported to Onondaga County Medical Examiners Office.

Oswego Police are asking anyone with information regarding this morning’s incident to please contact them at 315.342.8120.

