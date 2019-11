OSWEGO – At about 12:10 p.m. today, Nov. 5, members of the Oswego City Police Department responded to West Seventh Street and State Route 104 in the city a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle and a pedestrian.

Oswego Police are currently on scene.

All persons are asked to avoid the area at this time.

More information will be released as information becomes available.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...