Oswego Police Investigating Fatal Accident

UPDATE

Upon investigation it was determined that the vehicle, a 1996 Ford F250, pickup truck was turning eastbound onto SR 104 from West Seventh Street when it struck a male pedestrian who was crossing SR 104 headed northbound.

The pedestrian suffered extensive injuries and was transported by Menter Ambulance to Upstate Hospital.

Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the pedestrian has died.

All involved parties have been identified and are cooperating with police at this time.

Names are being withheld at this time pending family notification.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oswego City Police Department at 315-342-8120.

Original article below

OSWEGO – At about 12:10 p.m. today, Nov. 5, members of the Oswego City Police Department responded to West Seventh Street and State Route 104 in the city a personal injury motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle and a pedestrian.

Oswego Police are currently on scene.

All persons are asked to avoid the area at this time.

More information will be released as information becomes available.

