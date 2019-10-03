Oswego Pop Warner Football and Cheer Fundraiser Set

OSWEGO – On Saturday October 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Oswego Pop Warner participants, coaches and parents will be at the Oswego Wal-Mart collecting donations and selling raffle tickets for 12 Disney Park Hopper passes.

The event will help raise funds to support the program’s needs, such as field costs, insurance fees, referee fees, coach training, helmet reconditioning, scholarships, uniforms, equipment and any other costs incurred to run the organization.

Oswego Pop Warner supports approximately 100 local youth from high poverty level schools in a year-round program to teach teambuilding, self-esteem, fitness and health as well as comradery.

This program provides participants with the physical, social and emotional support, while learning leadership, responsibility, perseverance and teamwork.

Other fundraisers include:

10/12, 9 a.m. – noon Stewart’s: Sell Disney raffle tickets and collect donations

10/19, 1-5 p.m. Camp Hollis, Hollis Harvest: Sell Disney raffle tickets, collect donations and share information about Pop Warner

For more information, contact Cassandra Wallace, 315-529-7305 or

[email protected]

or on Facebook at Oswego Pop Warner Buccaneers

