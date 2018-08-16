Oswego Pop Warner Football and Cheer Support Blessings in A Backpack

OSWEGO – Friday, August 17, is the first of three dates that Oswego Pop Warner Youth Football and Cheer will be collecting food donations to help support the Oswego Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

Oswego Pop Warner supports approximately 100 local youth from high poverty level schools in a year-round program to teach teambuilding, self-esteem, fitness and health as well as comradery.

This program provides participants with the physical, social and emotional support, while learning leadership, responsibility, perseverance and teamwork.

Each week, Oswego Blessings in a Backpack stuffs bags with food for 250 children from all five elementary schools to take home in their backpacks for the weekend to help make it through their two days off from school without going hungry.

Many students who are from needy families obtain breakfast and lunch at school, so they are assured of getting at least two healthy full meals a day.

But, when school is not in session, these children often fall through the cracks and do not get the meals they should.

According to the national Blessings in a Backpack organization, there are more than 16.2 million children in the United States who are at risk of hunger.

The program’s website states: “the consequences of hunger are much more than a growling stomach. Poor nutrition can result in a weaker immune system, increased hospitalization, lower IQ, shorter attention spans and lower academic achievement.”

Food collections at Wal-Mart will be held:

August 17 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.; September 21 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.; September 22 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Donations to Oswego Pop Warner will also be accepted.

For more information, contact (Oswego Pop Warner)

Cassandra Wallace, 315-529-7305 or [email protected]

Blessings in a Backpack –



[email protected]

