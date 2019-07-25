Oswego Pop Warner Football, Cheer Raffles off Disney Park Hopper Passes

OSWEGO – Saturday, July 27 from 3 – 5 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts on the east side Oswego Pop Warner Football and Cheer will be offering discounted registration for the fall season which starts August 1 and runs through mid-October.

Kids from ages 5 through 13 can sign up for $110 and save $10.

Oswego Pop Warner supports approximately 100 local youth from high poverty level schools in a year-round program to teach teambuilding, self-esteem, fitness and health as well as comradery.

This program provides participants with the physical, social and emotional support, while learning leadership, responsibility, perseverance and teamwork.

Last year, Oswego Pop Warner’s athletes and family members earned Disney Park Hopper passes for volunteering for the Oswego Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack, which provides food for 250 children from all five elementary schools to take home in their backpacks for the weekend to help make it through their two days off from school without going hungry.

The Spring and Fall seasons of 2019, Pop Warner is raffling off Disney Park Hopper passes to help participants earn money back on their registration and to support the growth of the organization through new uniforms, equipment and fees.

For more information:

Oswego Pop Warner Registration Contact Leslye Ebert, 517-920-1374

[email protected]

Oswego Pop Warner Fundraising Contact Cassandra Wallace, 315-529-7305

[email protected]

