Oswego Public Library – Learning Center Workshops Scheduled

OSWEGO – Erin Lohnas will begin holding workshops on using 3D printers next month.

These workshops will include allowing patrons to see how the software Cura works and interacts with the printer (our library has a Lulzbot Mini 3D Printer), along with printing demonstrations and tutorials on how to use them safely.

The 3D Printer workshops will have a soft opening on January 23 and 30 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Saturday workshop that will be offered this month is Navigating ancestry.com and using Online Genealogy Resources, which will be held on January 19 at 2 p.m.

Here is the breakdown of all other classes that will be available in January of 2019:

Computer/Computing Classes:

Mondays, January 7, 14, 21 and 28

Introduction to Computers (#1-#4) – 10 a.m. – noon

Internet Basics (#1-#4) – 2 – 4 p.m.

January 3 – Using Touchscreen Devices (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 10 – Using Apple iPads (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 17 – Using Apple iPhones (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 31 – Internal Components of a Computer (2 – 4 p.m.)

Software Classes:

January 9 – Using Overdrive (Online and via App) (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 15 – Selecting and Using Anti-Virus Programs (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 24 – Downloading eBooks to Kindles and other Devices (2 – 4 p.m.)

Microsoft Office Classes:

January 7 – Microsoft Word (10 a.m. – noon) and Microsoft Excel (2 – 4 p.m.)

Website Classes:

January 2 – Publishing with Amazon (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 8 – Using Social Media Safely (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 19 – Navigating ancestry.com (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 22 – Browsing and Using Wikipedia (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 29 – Couponing with a Computer (2 – 4 p.m.)

January 30 – Using Search Engines Effectively (2 – 4 p.m.)

Other Classes:

January 16 – Resume Writing (2 – 4 p.m.)

Tech Help Open Lab will be held on the following dates during January:

Tuesdays, January 8, 15, 22 and 29

Thursdays, January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Fridays, January 11 and 18

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library and is open Monday-Friday.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if you have further questions.

Signup sheets are also available at the main desk for you to sign up for courses.

