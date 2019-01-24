Oswego Public Library – Learning Center Workshops Set

OSWEGO – Erin Lohnas will continue holding 3D printing workshops in February at the Oswego Library.

They will be held on February 6 and 20, from 2 until 4 p.m.

There will be no classes held on Monday, February 18 because of President’s Day (the entire library will be closed) and February 19, she will be holding a 3D printing workshop upstairs in the Children’s Room at 10:30 a.m. this day.

The Saturday workshop that will be offered is Using Google Earth, which will be held on February 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Here is the breakdown of all other classes that will be available in February:

Computer/Computing Classes:

? Feb. 4, 11 and 25

o Introduction to Computers (#4, #5, and #1) – 10 .a.m. – noon

o Internet Basics (#2-#4) – 2-4 p.m.

Software/Online Resources Classes:

? Feb. 7 – Using Windows 10 (2-4 p.m.)

? Feb. 13 – Navigating ancestry.com (2-4 p.m.)

? Feb. 14 – Google Docs (2-4 p.m.)

? Feb 21 – Google Drive (2-4 p.m.)

? Feb. 27 – Using Overdrive (2-4 p.m.)

? Feb. 28 – Using Gmail (2-4 p.m.)

Microsoft Office Classes:

? Feb. 5 – Microsoft Word (2-4 p.m.)

? Feb. 12 – Microsoft Excel (2-4 p.m.)

? Feb. 26 – Microsoft Publisher (2-4 p.m.)

Tech Help Open Lab will be held on the following dates during the month of February:

? Feb. 5, 12 and 26

? Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28

? Feb. 1 and 15

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library and is open Monday-Friday.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if you have further questions.

Sign-up sheets are also available at the main desk for you to sign up for courses.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...