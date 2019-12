OSWEGO – The Oswego Library Board of Trustees has had a change in its meeting time.

It will meet the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Board Room located on level LL.

The library is located at 120 E. Second St.

December’s meeting will be held on December 3.

The public is welcome to attend.

