Oswego Public Library Offers Family Tai Chi, Cooking Class

OSWEGO – The Oswego Public Library is offering a family Tai Chi and cooking class with Susan Mayer and friend on March 21.

This event will take place in the Children’s Room at the Oswego Public Library, 120 East 2nd Street on Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. All Children’s Room Programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public. Please call Karen at 315- 341-5867 if you have further questions.

They will be learning Tai Chi as a form of exercise and stretching. How to make Cajun Fried Rice will be taught. All ages are welcome.