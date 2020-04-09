Oswego Public Library Offers Online Resources

OSWEGO – Due to the Oswego Public Library’s current closure due to COVID-19, Technical Instructor Erin Lohnas has put together a list of online resources and videos that cover a variety of different technological and educational topics for people to use at home during social distancing.

There are sections for genealogy, computer applications, technology and maintenance, and some educational websites and videos that parents can use to aid their children while they are home from school.

Patrons of the library are also able to access resources through the North Country Library System (such as Universal Class, ArtistWork, and ancestry.com) by registering their library cards here: https://ncls.libguides.com/virtualbranch

Here is a breakdown of the sections of resources available for each topic:

Computer Applications and Maintenance:

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel (Both Basic and Intermediate)

Computer Clean-Up and Defragmentation for Windows 10

Anti-Virus Programs

Computer Scams and How to Look Out for Them

Using Java (for more advanced computer users)

Course on Utilizing Linux (for more advanced computer users)

Overview of 3D Printing and Its Uses

Genealogy Resources

There is a link provided to our webpage on all genealogy resources, both local and otherwise, in this section, along with a couple more prominent ones patrons can use.

Links to fultonhistory.com and familysearch.org are available for patrons to click on and use right from the Library Learning Center page, both local and national research respectively.

Education Resources for Parents:

The Amoeba Sisters on YouTube, for learning and reviewing Biology concepts.

Khan Academy for many other school-related subjects that parents can access for free via YouTube.

Video Tutorial on How to Plan, Structure and Write a Standard Five-Paragraph Essay for ELA classes and otherwise.

Videos relating to learning both Spanish and French from native speakers and teachers.

Desmos.com, which is a free scientific and graphic online calculator that can be used on computers, and also via an app on tablets and phones.

Coolmathgames.com, a fun Math educational website for younger students to explore.

The library will also be on the lookout for any suggestions from the community of resources or videos they would like to see added to this list at any time as well.

