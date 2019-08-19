Oswego Public Library Workshops Listed

OSWEGO – Erin Lohnas will continue training at the Oswego Library in the use of the 3-D printer in September in order to create viable workshops relating to the subject matter.

Introductory courses will continue to be held on using the 3D printer. Patrons will be shown how they can create different pre-made 3D models that are available online for download.

Free workshops will also be created that show where these models can be found.

The 3D Printing workshop will be held on September 3 at 2 p.m.

Using Google Docs will be offered both at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on September 18 due to patron requests for it.

Navigating Facebook and Navigating Overdrive will also be offered again due to patron interest (on September 4 and 11 respectively, both at 2 p.m.).

Lohnas will also be offering two workshops on creating resumes and cover letters due to patrons coming in for help with these frequently as of late.

These workshops will be offered on September 3 from 5-7 p.m. then again on September 17 and 19 both from 2-4 p.m.

Here is the breakdown of all of the classes that will be offered in September:

Computer/Computing Classes:

Mondays, September 9, 16, 23 and 30 – Introduction to Computers, #2-#5 (Cycles through 5 Parts), 10 a.m. – noon

Mondays, September 9, 16, 23 and 30 – Internet Basics, #5-#3 (Cycles through 5 Parts), 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3 – 3D Printing Workshop (2-4 p.m.).

Website Classes:

Wednesday, September 4 and Saturday, September 7 – Navigating Facebook (2-4 p.m.)

Thursday, September 5 – Navigating NCLS Online (2-4 p.m.)

Wednesday, September 11 – Navigating Overdrive (2-4 p.m.)

Tuesday, September 17 – Self-Publishing with Amazon (2-4 p.m.)

Wednesday, September 18 – Using Google Docs (10 a.m. – noon and 2-4 p.m.)

Thursday, September 19 – Using Universal Class (2-4 p.m.)

Tuesday, September 24 – Using Social Media Safely (2-4 p.m.)

Tech Help Open Lab will be held on the following dates (all are from 10 a.m. – noon, except September 7, which is from noon – 2 p.m.):

Tuesdays, September 10, 17 and 24

Thursdays, September 5, 12, 19, and 26

Fridays, September 6 and 20

Saturday, September 7 (noon – 2 p.m.)

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library.

It is open Monday-Friday.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if you have further questions.

Signup sheets are also available at the main desk for you to sign up for courses.

